Southern Africa: Zimbabwe, Partners Rally to Combat Drought

Willard Duri, Correspondent

Zimbabwe, renowned for its agricultural strength and natural beauty, is grappling with a devastating drought that has pushed communities to the brink of despair.

As dry conditions persist, water sources dwindle, and crops wither, the Government has launched urgent relief efforts to bolster food security.

The current drought, exacerbated by the El Niño phenomenon and climate change, has severely impacted both rural and urban communities across Zimbabwe.

With below-average rainfall recorded for two consecutive seasons, food production has plummeted, threatening the livelihoods of millions and placing pressure on the economy recovering from past challenges.

In response, the Government has implemented a multi-faceted approach to combat the effects of drought and prevent further suffering.

Earlier this year, President Mnangagwa declared the drought a national emergency, urging local and international stakeholders to collaborate in the fight against food and water scarcity.

"Our people are struggling, but Zimbabwe will not stand idle. We are implementing bold measures to ensure that no Zimbabwean goes hungry," he stated.

Immediate relief measures include the Food Aid Distribution Programme, led by the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

Partnering with local councils and international organisations, food packages - maize meal, cooking oil, and beans - are being distributed to vulnerable households across drought-affected regions like Masvingo, Matabeleland South, and Manicaland.

To address water scarcity, the Government is rehabilitating infrastructure. The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development has embarked on a plan to repair and drill boreholes in drought-prone communities.

Over 5 000 boreholes have been repaired, with plans to drill an additional 2 000 by year-end.

"Access to water is a fundamental right, and we are working tirelessly to ensure every household has clean water," said Minister Anxious Masuka.

The Government is also rehabilitating critical dams and irrigation systems to support agriculture. The Command Agriculture Programme is being revamped to include climate-smart irrigation technologies, utilising large dams like Tugwi-Mukosi for irrigation schemes during the dry season.

The drought highlights the need for sustainable agricultural practices. Collaborating with organisations like the FAO and WFP, the Government promotes climate-smart agriculture as a long-term strategy.

Smallholder farmers are being trained in conservation techniques, and a national seed distribution programme prioritises drought-tolerant varieties.

Innovation plays a significant role in Zimbabwe's drought relief efforts. The Ministry of Agriculture is adopting advanced technologies for early warning systems, with improved weather forecasting providing farmers with timely rainfall predictions.

Mobile apps and SMS services disseminate critical updates and advice to rural farmers. Solar-powered irrigation systems are also being piloted in drought-affected regions.

International humanitarian organisations and donors have provided significant support.

The UN, through agencies like the WFP and UNICEF, has launched joint programmes with the Government to address food insecurity and water shortages.

"Our partnership with the Government and local communities is critical. Together, we are reaching the most vulnerable families," said WFP Zimbabwe Representative Francesca Erdelmann.

Local communities are also mobilising resources to support drought relief efforts. Civil society organisations, religious groups, and youth associations have initiated water conservation programmes and food-sharing networks to strengthen solidarity during these challenging times.

While the Government's efforts are vital, experts caution that addressing the root causes of drought requires sustained investment in climate resilience, infrastructure, and policy reforms.

Dr Charles Chitima, an agricultural economist, stresses the need for long-term planning: "Zimbabwe must prioritise sustainable water management, reforestation, and climate education."

The drought has reignited discussions around Zimbabwe's vulnerability to climate change and the need for environmentally sustainable solutions.

Policies promoting afforestation, wetland restoration, and reduced carbon emissions are being considered to safeguard the environment and mitigate future droughts.

As Zimbabwe battles one of its worst droughts in recent years, the resilience and determination of its people shine through.

The Government's swift response, combined with the efforts of international partners and grassroots organisations, reflects a unified commitment to overcoming adversity.

"This drought will pass, but our spirit will remain strong," said Chief Nhema of Masvingo province.

"We are a nation of hard-working people, and together, we will rise above these challenges."

With continued collaboration and innovation, Zimbabwe can emerge stronger and more resilient, better prepared for the challenges of climate change.

For now, the focus remains on saving lives, protecting livelihoods, and ensuring that every Zimbabwean has access to food and water during these trying times.