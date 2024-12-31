Somalia Mourns the Death of Prominent Songstress Lul Jeeylaani

31 December 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism of Somalia, Daud Aweys Jama has sent his heartfelt condolences to the family and relatives of Luul Jeeylaani Ali, who passed away.

Luul Jeeylaani, who passed away in the United States, was a member of the Banaadir Theatre.

Minister Aweys praised her for her incredible contribution to the Somali music industry, praying God to grant her the highest ranks of paradise.

Lul made significant contributions to the Somali arts, especially during the golden era, as a member of the National Theatre's Waaberi band.

Luul, who was one of the most renowned Somali artists, especially in the Banaadir theatre, passed away last night in the city of Minneapolis, in Minnesota.

Ms Jeeylaani was one of the prominent Somali artists known for performing Banaadir songs and acting in plays that depicted the life and culture of the Banaadir community.

She had been ill for a year while in the United States, and her family has said that she will be buried tomorrow.

