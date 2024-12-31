press release

On 9th October this year, the Mozambican people went to the polls in a generally calm and peaceful atmosphere. This was observed by the SADC Electoral Observation Mission's (SEOM) Preliminary Statement delivered in Maputo on 11th October 2024. The post-election political developments have, however, been marred by protests and acts of violence, leading to the loss of many lives. The announcement of the official election results on 23rd December 2024 exacerbated tensions in the country.

We are deeply concerned by the continued loss of lives, injuries, destruction of private property and public infrastructure. The current situation has also caused significant economic challenges on the nation, disrupted cross-border trade, and hindered the free movement of people.

The SADC calls upon all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that escalate violence and unrest. It also reaffirms readiness to assist, through appropriate mechanisms, in facilitating a peaceful resolution to the existing challenges. We therefore appeal for an immediate cessation of all hostilities, while reiterating the importance of prioritizing the well-being and livelihoods of the Mozambican people.

SADC stresses all parties to embrace peaceful and constructive dialogue as the preferred avenue to address grievances. Our collective aspiration remains the restoration of harmony and stability in Mozambique, in line with our shared vision of good governance, social cohesion, and sustainable development in the region.

H.E. DR. SAMIA SULUHU HASSAN

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED REPUBLIC OF TANZANIA AND

CHAIRPERSON OF THE SADC ORGAN ON POLITICS, DEFENCE AND SECURITY COOPERATION

31 DECEMBER 2024