Somalia: Minister of Internal Security Holds Meeting With Garbarhey Youth to Discuss Direct Elections

31 December 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

A high level delegation led by the Minister of Internal Security of the Federal Government of Somalia, Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag, accompanied by the State Minister for the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Ahmed Mohamed Omar, on Tuesday held a special meeting with the youth of Garbaharey, in the Gedo region.

Minister Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag encouraged the youth to become leaders of social change, emphasizing the importance of the youth for the country's future.

He also pointed out that the one-person, one-vote election is a crucial opportunity to ensure justice and political equality, urging the youth to raise awareness among the broader community to achieve these goals.

Meanwhile, the members of the delegation urged the youth to collaborate in ensuring peace, supporting democracy, and advancing their communities. They also highlighted that the youth are the most significant force for building a lasting government and a prosperous future for Somalia.

Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Member of Parliament Osman Libah, the Deputy Minister of Education, Culture, and Higher Education, Member of Parliament Abdirrashid Olow, the Deputy Chairman of the Security and Interior Affairs Committee of the Parliament, Member of Parliament Nur Affey, and Member of Parliament Ba'le, attended the meeting.

