Somalia: Minister of Interior Visits Galmudug State to Spearhead Reconciliation and Stabilization Efforts

31 December 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation Ali Yusuf Ali Hoosh on Tuesday led a government delegation comprising of the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Abdirahman Yusuf, and the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy, Mr. Ali Ifiye Ali, to Dhusamerab, Galmudug state.

They were warmly received at the airport by senior officials from the Galmudug administration.

The delegation was then escorted to Galmudug State Presidential Palace, where they were received by the President of Galmudug State, Ahmed Abdi Kaariye Qoor Qoor.

The officials expressed their gratitude for the warm reception from the people of Dhuusamareeb, the regional parliament, and the senior leaders of Galmudug.

During their stay in Galmudug, the delegation, led by Minister Ali Xoosh, will work on issues related to reconciliation, stabilizing the country, and elections.

The Ministry of Interior which plays a pivotal role in the country's stabilization efforts has been working towards addressing various challenges related to governance, peacebuilding, and unity in the country.

The visit comes as Somalia is witnessing wave of clan unrest and hostilities in the past couple of days which have claimed the lives over 100 people and sparked the displacement of massive people of others.

