Somalia: Galmudug Book Fair Kicks Off in Dhusamerab Town

31 December 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Galmudug Book Fair, has on Monday commenced in Dhusamareb town in Gakmudug State.

The theme of this year's is "Fostering the Culture of Reading and Writing: A Pathway to Progress and Sustainable Peace,"

The two-day event gathers senior govt officials from Federal and State, academics, civil society, authors & youth.

The annual event is aimed at promoting literacy, education, and cultural exchange.

The fair brings together authors, publishers, educators, and book lovers to celebrate Somali literature and raise awareness about the importance of reading and education in the region.

The event typically features book exhibitions, discussions, workshops, and presentations on various topics such as literature, history, culture, and the role of education in Somalia's development.

