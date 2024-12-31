Ethiopia, Djibouti Reinforce Partnership

Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos (PhD) has successfully concluded an official visit to Djibouti, where he held productive discussions with his Djiboutian counterpart, Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and President Ismail Omar Guelleh.

The visit was aimed at further strengthening the robust partnership between the two countries, with a focus on trade, development, and regional security.

Reflecting on the visit, Minister Gedion expressed satisfaction with the discussions on enhancing port utilization, expanding trade opportunities, and fostering regional development. He emphasized the importance of joint efforts to address key priorities outlined in the 17th Ethio-Djibouti Joint Ministerial Commission meeting.

Both sides engaged in substantive talks on bilateral, regional, and continental matters of mutual interest, particularly in strengthening cooperation for regional peace and stability, with a special focus on combating Al-Shabaab. Minister Gedion reiterated Ethiopia's unwavering commitment to regional peace and security.

The visit also saw Minister Gedion and Minister Youssouf providing updates to President Guelleh on various issues discussed, including trade, port utilization, and regional security. The Ethiopian delegation visited the Doraleh Multipurpose Port (DMP) to observe ongoing import and export activities, emphasizing the need to improve port efficiency to support economic growth.

In his meeting with President Guelleh, Minister Gedion underscored the importance of reinforcing the enduring friendship and deep-rooted cooperation between Ethiopia and Djibouti. The two leaders also exchanged views on key priorities, including strengthening bilateral cooperation and addressing regional challenges.

During his discussions with Minister Youssouf, Minister Gedion highlighted that the long-standing ties between Ethiopia and Djibouti serve as a model for regional cooperation. He reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to maintaining peace in the region and combating Al-Shabaab.

The Ethiopian delegation also focused on improving Djibouti's port services, expanding fuel terminal capacity, and completing the Dikhil-Galafi road to enhance cargo transportation and import-export efficiency.

Minister Youssouf highlighted the deep familial bonds between the two nations and commended Ethiopia's efforts to promote regional peace and stability.

He emphasized continued collaboration to counter Al-Shabaab and noted significant progress on strengthening the fuel supply line from Ethiopia to Djibouti's Damerjog terminal. He also reported that the construction of the Dikhil-Galafi road is progressing well and is expected to be completed in the coming months.

BY BETELHEM BEDLU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 31 DECEMBER 2024