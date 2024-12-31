Ethiopia: State to Export Bananas to Middle East

The South Ethiopia State is preparing to export banana products to the Middle East, according to Haliemariam Tesfaye, Head of the State's Agricultural Bureau.

Tesfaye told local media that preparations are underway to ship bananas to countries in the Middle East. The state will also distribute bananas domestically and export to neighboring countries like Sudan, Somalia, and Djibouti.

The state boasts a favorable climate for banana cultivation, with 113,000 hectares currently under cultivation. In just five months, 15.8 million quintals of bananas were harvested, and the state anticipates producing 35 million quintals this fiscal year.

To meet market demands, the state is importing and distributing high-quality banana seedlings with specific size and other requirements. This has significantly benefited farmers, with model farmers achieving yields of 400-450 quintals per hectare and up to 500 quintals in investment fields.

The South state cultivates export-standard organic bananas across all 12 zones. Gamo, Wolayta, and South Omo zones have the highest banana coverage.

Banana production plays a crucial role in job creation, income generation, and food security in the Southern Ethiopia.

Ethiopia's banana export history dates back to 1961, with initial exports reaching around 5,000 tons. The recent export of organic bananas to Saudi Arabia marks a significant development for the country's horticulture industry.

BY ESSEYE MENGISTE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 31 DECEMBER 2024