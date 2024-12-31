Namibia: Oshakati Residents Call for Intervention After Homes Are Flooded

The recent heavy rainfall at Oshakati has caused flash floods, leaving many homes submerged.

Ndapandula Paulus, a resident of Okandjengedi South, expressed concern about the rising water levels on Monday.

She said it is difficult to move around, and the water has damaged property.

"We are surrounded by a lot of water and our area is also close to a self-made dump site, which can cause disease."

Paulus urged the Oshakati Town Council to assist by filling the water pan behind their homes, or to permit residents to do so themselves.

Approached for comment, Oshakati mayor Leonard Hango acknowledged the situation, but also said the recent rainfall has brought much-needed relief to the region.

Hango attributed the flooding to poor drainage systems at the town which is largely flat and prone to waterlogging.

"We are lucky we got good rainfall. When it comes to rain, it's normal for water to dam up in areas where drainage is poor," he said.

He emphasised that informal filling of land with sand has compounded the problem by obstructing water pathways, causing flooding in residential areas.

Hango indicated that they are yet to fully formalise Okandjengedi, but gave his assurance that proper planning is underway to address matters.