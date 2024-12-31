Uganda: Katukiro of Busoga Proposes Caning Men to Curb Teenage Pregnancies

Dr. Joseph Muvawala Nsekere, the Katukiro (Prime Minister) of Busoga Kingdom, has proposed a controversial measure to address the rampant cases of teenage pregnancies and child marriages in the region.

Speaking at a function in Jinja, Muvawala called upon clan leaders to cane men who impregnate young girls as a form of punishment within the cultural framework.

"Clan leaders should punish their own men by caning them, naming, and shaming them. This is within the ambits of the law, and no one shall be charged for doing so," said Muvawala.

The Katukiro explained that such practices are rooted in Kisoga culture and were previously employed to maintain discipline.

Under this proposed arrangement, clans with higher cases of teenage pregnancies will also be held accountable for failing to uphold their roles in protecting young girls.

"We shall not beat to kill but to punish them. Spare the rod and spoil the child," he added.

Muvawala reassured the Basoga that the punishment would be considered a cultural intervention, making arrests unlikely.

He compared it to other traditional practices, such as the caning of bodies of individuals who commit suicide, which has never faced legal repercussions.

The pronouncement has sparked heated debate across Busoga.

Some community members expressed concern over the potential for wrongful accusations, particularly in cases where girls may have multiple partners.

Others supported the move, citing the alarming statistics on teenage pregnancies in the region.

A recent report indicated that 130,530 girls aged 15 to 19 years became pregnant in Busoga, with Kamuli and Mayuge districts ranking among the highest.

The Kingdom, alongside international organizations, has been intensifying efforts to combat child marriages and teenage pregnancies.

Earlier this month, the United Nations launched a campaign dubbed Abasadha n'Empango to address the issue.

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Gabula Nadiope IV, was appointed as the UN ambassador to lead the fight.

Authorities in the Kingdom have pledged to involve various stakeholders, including the King, Cabinet, Chiefs, Royal Council, Busoga Lukiiko, and clan heads, in a coordinated effort to protect young girls.

Many cases of teenage pregnancies in Busoga involve child-to-child relationships, where young boys impregnate young girls, making litigation challenging in situations where both are minors.

The Katukiro's proposal aims to mobilize cultural institutions to play a proactive role in addressing social issues.

However, it raises questions about the legality and ethics of such measures. As debates continue, many hope that a combined cultural and institutional approach will yield positive results in curbing teenage pregnancies and securing a better future for girls in Busoga.