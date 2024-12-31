Namibia: Six Cameras Enhance Security At Katima

31 December 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Katima Mulilo Town Council (KMTC) has installed six security cameras to curb escalating incidents of theft, robbery and reckless driving.

The initiative, valued at N$700 000, is a collaboration with Mobile Telecommunications Limited.

KMTC's chief executive Raphael Liswaniso on Monday said the cameras will ensure the safety and security of residents and visitors.

The locations of the cameras were strategically selected based on crime analysis, high traffic volumes and input from the Namibian Police and other security stakeholders, he noted.

"Our primary objective for installing these cameras is to deter criminal activities, enable quicker response times to incidents and promote responsible behaviour, such as safer driving habits. This initiative is also expected to create a safer environment that encourages social and economic development at the town. We will install four more cameras in January," he said.

He added that the town council plans to engage the business community to integrate their private surveillance systems with the town's central monitoring system to further ensure security.

"We encourage residents to support this initiative and work with law enforcement agencies to enhance our town's safety."

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.