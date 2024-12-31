Namibia: Six Cameras Enhance Security At Katima

The Katima Mulilo Town Council (KMTC) has installed six security cameras to curb escalating incidents of theft, robbery and reckless driving.

The initiative, valued at N$700 000, is a collaboration with Mobile Telecommunications Limited.

KMTC's chief executive Raphael Liswaniso on Monday said the cameras will ensure the safety and security of residents and visitors.

The locations of the cameras were strategically selected based on crime analysis, high traffic volumes and input from the Namibian Police and other security stakeholders, he noted.

"Our primary objective for installing these cameras is to deter criminal activities, enable quicker response times to incidents and promote responsible behaviour, such as safer driving habits. This initiative is also expected to create a safer environment that encourages social and economic development at the town. We will install four more cameras in January," he said.

He added that the town council plans to engage the business community to integrate their private surveillance systems with the town's central monitoring system to further ensure security.

"We encourage residents to support this initiative and work with law enforcement agencies to enhance our town's safety."