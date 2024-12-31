Sudan: TSC President Meets Chinese Ambassador to Sudan

30 December 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, met today with Zhang Xiaohua, the Chinese Ambassador to Sudan.

The meeting reviewed the progress of Sudanese-Chinese relations and ways to enhance and develop them in all fields, and support areas of joint cooperation to wider horizons to achieve the mutual interests of the two countries.

The Chinese ambassador said, in a press statement, that he conveyed the congratulations of his country's government to TSC President and the Sudanese people on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the glorious independence, expressing his wishes that Sudan would witness more development and growth, and that security, stability and peace would be achieved in the country.

