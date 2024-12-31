Eritrea: Praiseworthy Activities By Nueys

- At an activity assessment meeting held on 27 and 28 December, the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) reported that it had conducted praiseworthy activities in 2024. The meeting also featured extensive discussions on the action plan for 2025.

According to reports presented by heads of departments and regions, several commendable activities were carried out, focusing on enhancing political and organizational awareness, as well as increasing the participation of youth in all administrative areas and schools. The union also worked to enhance the youth's interest in education, develop their socio-economic capacity, and strengthen cultural and sports activities.

Additionally, the reports highlighted the successful organization of festivals across all colleges, students' weeks that incorporated general knowledge and creative competitions, and the awarding of outstanding students.

The participants engaged in extensive discussions on the reports and adopted various recommendations. These included conducting sustainable awareness-raising activities related to discipline and preserving noble societal values, reinforcing efforts to strengthen the union's organizational capacity in schools and colleges, and providing due attention to gender equality and participation.

Mr. Saleh Ahmedin, chairman of the union, acknowledged the commendable results in enhancing the well-rounded awareness of youth in schools and colleges. He called for even greater attention to be given to these efforts in 2025.