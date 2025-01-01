Southern Africa: SADC Calls for Immediate Peace in Mozambique Amid Rising Tensions

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has called for calm in Mozambique, where post-election unrest has led to violence, loss of lives and significant economic disruptions.

Speaking on behalf of the regional bloc, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of Tanzania and chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, has urged all parties to exercise restraint and prioritise the well-being of the Mozambican people.

"We are deeply concerned by the continued loss of lives, injuries, destruction of private property, and public infrastructure," she said.

President Hassan described the ongoing unrest as a serious threat to Mozambique's stability, cross-border trade and the free movement of people.

The unrest, which erupted following announcement of election results, has escalated in recent weeks, prompting SADC to intervene with an appeal for peace.

President Hassan said the regional bloc was ready to support Mozambique in resolving the crisis.

"SADC calls upon all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that escalate violence and unrest," she said.

"We reaffirm our readiness to assist, through appropriate mechanisms, in facilitating a peaceful resolution to the existing challenges.

"We appeal for an immediate cessation of all hostilities, while reiterating the importance of prioritising the well-being and livelihoods of the Mozambican people."

The violence has not only claimed lives but has also caused severe economic strain, hindering the nation's recovery efforts and regional cooperation.