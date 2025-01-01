Uganda: Museveni Rallies Ugandans to Protect Against Mpox in New Year Message

Over 1,000 cases of Mpox

President Museveni has asked Ugandans to protect themselves against Mpox.

Giving his new year message, the president said Mpox is deadly that Ugandans should avoid catching it.

"This disease is being spread through contact with a sick person and through sex. The good thing it is not contracted through breathing like Covid.It is got through sharing clothes and handshakes," Museveni said.

The president also noted that Mpox can be spread through having sex with a sick person.

He however urged that anyone with blisters on their body should report to the nearest health centre but also isolate from their families to avoid spread.

Uganda has confirmed over 1,000 cumulative Mpox cases and six deaths have been registered since the breakout.