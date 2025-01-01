Somalia: Somali Army Chief Visits Troops On Frontlines to Continue Fight Against Al-Shabaab

31 December 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali National Army Chief Gen. Odowaa Yusuf Rage visited troops in the El-dher District of Galgaduud region on Monday to assess their readiness and morale in their ongoing battle against Al-Shabaab militants.

Gen. Odowaa commended the soldiers and local fighters for their steadfast efforts in safeguarding their nation, calling their mission-critical for national security.

"Your dedication to our homeland's security and peace is commendable," he said, urging them to step up operations to free areas still under terrorist control.

The general's tour across central Somalia's frontline zones includes further visits, with Harardheere as the next stop. His tour signifies the government's commitment to enhancing support and military presence in areas combating Al-Shabaab.

This visit coincides with intensified Somali military operations aimed at weakening Al-Shabaab and bringing stability back to the nation.

