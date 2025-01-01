South Africa: 2025 a Year of 'Great Hope' - President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on all South Africans to rally together for a better future for all in the New Year.

The President was addressing the nation on Tuesday afternoon on New Years' Eve.

"As we can embark on a New Year, I call on each and every South African to be part of the journey towards a better future for all. I wish you all a peaceful and prosperous New Year in 2025," he said.

Looking back

President Ramaphosa called 2024 a year of "change and progress".

He remarked that this year, South Africans celebrated "the progress made in building a society founded on the ideals of freedom, equality and human rights" as 30 years of Freedom was marked in April.

This was demonstrated in the free and fair elections held this year.

"On the 29th of May 2024, we held our seventh democratic elections peacefully and freely. As the people of South Africa voted for the representatives of their choice, they gave voice to their concerns, their aspirations and their concerns.

"Our people, through their votes, called on political parties to put their differences aside and to work together to put South Africa first. As elected public representatives and acting on the outcomes of the elections, that gave no single party an outright majority to govern South Africa on its own, we heeded the clear message from our people.

"We established a Government of National Unity [GNU], bringing together parties from across the political spectrum. This...GNU, made up of ten political parties committed through the Statement of Intent it adopted to grow an inclusive economy and to create jobs," he explained.

President Ramaphosa added that the GNU also committed to reduce poverty and lower the cost of living.

"The parties are all working to strengthen the capacity of the State and to deliver services to our people. The outcomes of the May 2024 elections and the establishment of the [GNU] have really enabled South Africa to enter a new era that holds great promise.

"Our economy is slowly but steadily improving, more South Africans are finding jobs. Inflation has been falling making essential goods more affordable for households," he said.

He also highlighted "increased investment" in roads, rail, public housing, energy, water and sanitation and infrastructure as well as improved business confidence to invest.

"As this happens, more jobs will be created, more livelihoods will be supported, and more local businesses will be sustained. The far-reaching reforms that we started in the Sixth Administration are beginning to show results.

"We are emerging from a debilitating energy crisis that cost immense hardships for our people, households and businesses. Our logistics sector, which is critical to the functioning of our economy has shown notable improvement following the corrective initiatives that we embarked upon in partnership with business, labour and Transnet," he said.

Those initiatives, the President explained, will "encourage greater investment and make them more efficient".

Fighting crime

President Ramaphosa said focused efforts - through Operation Shanela and others - have resulted in law enforcement dealing decisively with organised crime, illegal mining, extortion and other priority crimes.

Furthermore, the fight against gender-Based violence (GBV) has also been placed on sharp focus.

"We have strengthened the capabilities of the criminal justice system and improved support for survivors of [GBV]. However, our primary focus must remain on the prevention of [GBV] against young girls and the women of our country.

"Working with civil society...we continue to call upon men and boys to stand at the forefront of changing attitudes and behaviour towards the girls and the women of our country," he said.

Moving forward

The President acknowledged that South Africa still faces challenges that must be overcome.

"As much as we have made progress, we have to do much more to overcome the challenges that confront our nation. We need to work urgency and purpose to grow our economy and create jobs," he said.

President Ramaphosa described the year ahead as one that should be looked at with "great hope" by all South Africans.

"As a people, our unity, determination and resilience has seen us through hard and difficult times. Just as this has been a year of great change, we look to the next year with great hope. We will be embarking on a National Dialogue, bringing all South Africans together to develop a common vision for the country.

"In 2025, we will be hosting the very first G20 Summit on African soil. Through our leadership of the G20, we will work for solidarity, equality and sustainable development. That will have an impact on many peoples around the world in various countries.

"May God continue to bless South Africa and protect her people," President Ramaphosa concluded.