Rwanda: Kagame Assures Full Protection of Rwanda's Sovereignty in End-of-Year Message

President Kagame has assured Rwandans that the country's security and sovereignty will be protected in the face of instability affecting the region.

"I want to assure you that Rwanda's security and sovereignty will always be fully protected by all means necessary," Kagame said in his end-of-year message delivered on December 31.

Issues of security, especially in neighbouring DR Congo, have affected Rwanda, with the country putting in place defensive measures to prevent threats such as the FDLR genocidal militia.

The President stated that shortcuts and temporary fixes cannot resolve issues affecting the region.

"There has to be a comprehensive solution that deals with root causes, in the medium and long term, which should guarantee lasting peace for all the peoples of our region. This is important for all of us, without exception," he said.

"We all need the same peace," he said.

"We will continue to stand for historical clarity regarding our situation, and will never accept to be painted as something we are not," he said.

At the heart of Rwanda's progress lies a simple but powerful truth: you cannot expect others to invest in you, if you do not invest in yourself, Kagame noted.

In 2024, he said, Rwanda marked 30 years since the Genocide against the Tutsi and the liberation of the country, which served as a powerful reminder of how far Rwandans have come, driven by a shared purpose to move forward and rebuild, he said, calling on Rwandans to continue in this path together.

He also extended his appreciation for the participation of Rwandans in the presidential and parliamentary elections, saying the role of every Rwandan would continue to be paramount in the development of the country.

The Head of State also noted that the country went through various challenged in 2024, the most worrying of which was the Marburg virus outbreak, which killed 15 people.

"To the families of the bereaved, we stand with you in these difficult times," he said, extending his thanks to healthcare workers for their heroic efforts, partners for their important contributions to the response to the infectious disease.

The outbreak was officially declared over this month, with the fatality of 22.7 per cent, the lowest rate ever recorded in the disease's history.

The country, he said, ended the year on a positive note by hosting the International Automobile Federation (FIA) General Assembly for the first time ever on the African continent.

Rwanda also announced "our intention to play a leading role in bringing world-class motorsports to Africa," he said reflecting the country's bid to host Formular One Grand Prix.

"This endeavour is fundamentally about leveraging the power of sports to drive economic growth, and ensure that every Rwandan can benefit along the way, and live a rewarding and fulfilling life," he observed.

"We take pride in aiming high, because that is possible and the best way to live our lives. In any case, it is well within our means and capabilities," he said.

To the young people, he said, "we expect you to take Rwanda even further ahead, beyond what we have ever imagined. Always remember that we are entirely capable of shaping the future that we want and deserve."

The President offered best wishes to Rwandans and their loved ones for 2025.