Sudan Embassy in Libya to Resume Issuing Electronic Passports

Tripoli — The Sudanese Embassy in the Libyan capital Tripoli says that its consular section will resume issuing electronic passports tomorrow, as a previous network malfunction has now been resolved.

In a statement via its official platform, the embassy says that it has resolved an internet malfunction [that prevented electronic passports from being issued].

In its statement, the embassy says that while its offices will be closed today "in celebration of the 66th anniversary of the Glorious Declaration of Independence," the embassy will resume business as usual on Thursday, January 2, 2025, and requests applicants to visit the consular section during working hours, from 09:00 to 15:30.

At the end of the announcement, the embassy expressed its "wishes that this national occasion [the anniversary] return Sudan to more security, stability and strength..."