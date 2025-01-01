Somalia: Death Toll From Deadly ISIS Attack in Puntland Rises to 18, Injuries Climb to 30

Bosasao, Somalia — The death toll from the intense clashes between Puntland security forces and ISIS militants in Somalia's Bari region has tragically escalated, with the latest reports confirming 18 Puntland soldiers killed following Tuesday's violent confrontation.

The assault, initiated by ISIS militants with car bombs targeting Puntland defenses in Dharjale, escalated into a vicious battle that included close combat engagements.

Updated figures released Thursday morning show that the number of wounded Puntland soldiers has now increased to 30, with some still in critical condition. Puntland officials have also confirmed that eight ISIS fighters, including foreign combatants, were killed during the skirmish.

In response to the attack, Puntland has launched a counter-offensive to clear out remaining ISIS elements in the region, with local sources indicating that several suspected ISIS hideouts were raided overnight, leading to the arrest of several individuals believed to be associated with the group.

The situation in the area has stabilized, allowing for continued medical treatment of the casualties in hospitals in Bosaso. Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni has visited the medical facilities multiple times, expressing solidarity with the wounded and vowing to strengthen security measures to prevent future attacks.

International aid organizations have begun to offer support, providing medical supplies and personnel to assist in the treatment of the injured. Meanwhile, the Puntland administration is calling for increased support from the federal government of Somalia to address the growing threat of ISIS in the region.

The incident has sparked a wave of condemnation from both regional and international communities, with calls for a unified response to tackle the resurgence of terrorism in Somalia.