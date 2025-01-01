Somalia: Somali President Mourns Death of Renowned Artist Luul Jeylaani Ali

1 January 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia has expressed deep condolences following the death of Luul Jeylaani Ali, an esteemed figure in Somali arts, culture, and poetry.

In his statement, President Mohamud described Ali as a "distinguished artist" who significantly contributed to the nation's cultural heritage by fostering patriotism, peace, and unity through her work.

The President extended his sympathies to Ali's family, relatives, and the broader Somali community, praying for divine mercy for her soul and strength for those mourning her loss.

He specifically asked for Allah's blessings for Ali to rest in Jannatul Firdaws, the highest level of Paradise in Islamic belief, and for fortitude for her loved ones and the artistic community during this period of grief.

