Rwanda's First Ever Multi-Stage 'Ultra' Marathon Set for January

Over 100 international runners from countries like the United States of America, Australia, and Europe are expected to participate in Rwanda's first-ever multi-stage ultra-marathon which is slated for January 2025.

Ultra X is a global multi-day ultramarathon series offering trail races in some of the world's most adventurous and scenic locations. The series has hosted events in Sri Lanka, Mexico, and Croatia, with its current portfolio spanning Rwanda, Tanzania, Scotland, Finland, Slovenia, Wales, England, Jordan, Nevada, Morocco, and Madeira.

Ultra X races are designed to cater to all trail runners, offering entry distances ranging from 25km to 50km, 60km, 110km (2-day races), and 220km (5-day multi-stage races).

The Rwandan edition of the marathon will be held in the Burera and Musanze districts of Northern Province on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26. Runners can choose between two distance formats: a 2-day 110km route across the weekend or a 50km race on Sunday.

The event will be among those that will kick-start the year for Rwanda, before more events take place, including the World Cycling Championships.

The course of the marathon includes views of the twin lakes of Burera and Ruhondo, the Virunga Mountains, and five volcanoes: Mt. Muhabura, Mt. Sabyinyo, Mt. Karisimbi, Mt. Bisoke, and Mt. Gahinga.

The organisers are offering a special local race entry fee to make the event more accessible for Rwandan and East African runners. The race, is among others, supported by the Clarion Welbsy Foundation, which will provide essential kits to local runners, ensuring they are fully equipped to compete.

Alexander Fetherston-Godley, Race Director at Ultra X said:

"We are thrilled to bring the inaugural Ultra X Rwanda to life. The event will showcase Rwanda's extraordinary beauty and allow our international competitors to experience its warm culture and welcoming people."

"Most importantly, we want this event to be celebrated as a Rwandan and African race first and foremost, which is why we've worked hard to make it accessible to East African participants," he added.

The Ministry of Sports, in a statement, noted that the race provides athletes with a challenging and inspiring course set against Rwanda's stunning natural backdrop.

"This event not only promotes long-distance running but also fosters a spirit of determination, resilience, and sportsmanship among participants. We encourage athletes from all over the world to test their limits and experience the power of sport in Rwanda," the statement read.