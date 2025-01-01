Somalia: Somali National Army Chief Visits Edheere Town to Bolster War Against Al-Shabaab

1 January 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Commander of the Somali National Army, Brigadier General Odowa Yusuf Rage, has on Tuesday visited the Somali National Army troops and the localfighters in Edheere town of the Galgadud region in Galmudug State.

The main aim of his visit was to inspect and evaluate the condition of the officers in the frontline and render morale support in a bid to bolster their pursuit of eliminating Al-Shabaab militant group from the country.

During his visit, the Commander praised the troops for defending the people and country, ensuring they protect them from the Al-Shabaab militants and liberate the areas still under the control of the outlawed group.

While on a tour of battlefronts in central Somalia, the Commander continued his journey from Ceeldheer to other districts, with Harardheere being one of the main stops.

He visits us purposed at assessing the conditions of both the national army and local forces as they engage in combat against Al-Shabaab militants.

Somali The Somali National Army (SNA) is intensifying the war against Al-Shabaab in central Somalia. The army has been conducting military operations in the region, aiming to liberate areas controlled by the militant group.

These efforts are part of a broader strategy to weaken Al-Shabaab's presence in the country and restore stability.

The SNA has been receiving support from local forces and allies, and they are focusing on reclaiming key territories in central and southern Somalia where Al-Shabaab continues to operate.

