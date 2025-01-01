Uganda: Security Foiled Plot to Use Iraqi Returnees to Shoot Protesters to Discredit Govt - Museveni

Museveni gave his new year address.

President Museveni has applauded security agencies for working tirelessly to foil a plot that he said was meant to organize Kenya-like protests in the country and have protesters shot dead.

Giving his new year address at his country home in Rwakitura on Tuesday, Museveni said the UPDF and its sister security agencies nipped in the bud the plot that he said was organized by both local and foreign actors.

"There were some shallow schemes by local traitors and their foreign sponsors, to cause criminality and civil disorder like you saw in Kenya, including gathering demonstrators and shooting them using Iraqi returnees, to give the impression that it is the government that killed them," Museveni said.

He said, "the whole evil scheme, was defeated by God, the UPDF, the other security agencies and the People, as pointed out above."

Last year, protests broke out in Kenya led by by "Generation Z" popularly referred to as "Gen Z", who used social media to mobilise against the Kenya Finance Bill 2024 and other excesses.

The protests by young Kenyans sent shock waves through the country's political scene, forcing the government to drop proposed taxes and fire several ministers.

In July, groups of youths organized what was termed as a march to Parliament as they protested against corruption, especially by Parliament.

These were however dispersed by security as several of them arrested.

In one of his addresses, President Museveni said the protesters had been funded by foreigners.

"That demonstration funding from foreign sources that are always meddling in the internal affairs of Africa for the last 600 years -- slave trade, colonialism, neo-colonialism, genocide, economic exploitation," Museveni said.

"All those involved, should know that Uganda is not a neo-colony where those shallow schemes can be deployed."