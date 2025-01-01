Kenya: President Ruto Warns Contractors Undermining Implementation of Govt Projects

1 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kisii — President William Ruto has issued a stern warning to contractors delaying the implementation of key government projects.

The President said the government is committed to fulfilling its promises to the people, saying contractors undermining their efforts will not be tolerated.

"There are many contractors who are letting us down, and we will not allow them. This is the year for delivering our agenda as planned," he said.

The President made the remarks in Kisii, where he inspected the construction of the Kisii Cancer Centre.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the project.

President Ruto instructed the contractor to implement the project in line with the agreement or face contract termination.

"You have been paid all the money required. There is no reason whatsoever why this project is not progressing," he said.

