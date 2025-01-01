Kenya: Marathon Record Holder Chepng'etich Grabs Second Place At Vallecana 10km Race

World record holder for the women's marathon, Ruth Chepng'etich, finished second at the San Silvestre Vallecana 10km race in Spain on New Year's Eve.

Chepng'etich clocked 31:32, behind Spain's Marta Garcia, who stormed to victory in 31:19.

Another Spaniard, Agueda Marques, finished third in 31:34.

It was Chepng'etich's first race since October when she made history at the Chicago Marathon by clocking a world record of 2:09:56 -- becoming the first woman to ever run a sub-2:10 in the 42km.

Rotich makes podium

In the other race on New Year's Eve, Kenya's Charles Rotich finished third in the men's 10km at the BOClassic Alto Adige in Italy.

The youngster clocked 28:08 to make the podium, as Ethiopia's Bekele Telahun timed 27:59 to take top honour.

Italian Crippa Yemaneberhan finished second in 28:01.

Tuesday's result was the second consecutive third-place finish for Rotich, who clocked 27:18 at the Lille 10km race in November last year.