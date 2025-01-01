Morocco: Over 10k Moroccan Police Officers Promoted in Fiscal Year 2024

Rabat — Morocco's Directorate General of National Security (DGSN) has revealed that a total of 10,393 police officers, including 466 women officers, have secured promotions during the 2024 fiscal year.

The rate of promotion recipients this year was about 68% of the total eligible candidates, the same source adds in a press release, noting that this marks a high and unprecedented rate compared to recent years.

According to the press release, 7,005 police officers in uniform and 3,388 in plainclothes were promoted this year.

The DGSN paid particular attention to officers in the lower and middle ranks, the same source stated, reporting that 3,564 officers had been promoted to the rank of police brigadier, 1,269 to chief brigadier and 1,716 to senior police inspector.

During their deliberations, the promotion committees have based their decisions on a comprehensive pact to evaluate the performance of civil servants and their annual ratings, according to precise criteria including professional competence, merit, performance and seniority in the job and in the grade, the career path and discipline of the civil servants on the promotion lists, as well as the nature and importance of the position and mission.

The DGSN particularly values promotion and ensures its recurrence on an annual basis, placing it at the forefront of professional promotion mechanisms and as one of the main administrative incentives encouraging police officers, both men and women, to show greater sacrifice in the exercise of their noble missions to watch over the safety of citizens, protect their property and improve the quality of the services offered to them, the press release concludes.