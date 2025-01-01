Sudan: Minawi - What Happened to IDP Abu Shouk Camp for IDPs Is Genocide

Portsudan — Commander Minni Arko Minawi said, in a tweet on Tuesday, that what the displaced people (IDPs) of Abu Shouk camp are being subjected to is nothing but genocide and ethnic cleansing that cannot be tolerated.

Minawi said, "At the same time, we are watching, observing and following the international silence towards these heinous crimes committed against our displaced people." He added, "Today, Al-Salam 6 School and a number of IDP shelters were subjected to deliberate artillery shelling, which led to casualties and many injuries. This ongoing attack by the Janjaweed reflects the abyss that the human rights situation in Darfur has reached."

Minawi called on the international community to take immediate action without any hesitation to fully support the victims.

He said, "We declare that our voice will be loud and we will not allow it to be stifled and our appeals for justice for our people will not stop, no matter what it costs us."