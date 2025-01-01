Namibia Marks Historic Milestone With Election of First Female President - Mbumba

1 January 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia opened a new chapter in pursuit of prosperity with the election of its first female president, says president Nangolo Mbumba.

Speaking during his new year's address on Tuesday, Mbumba said this is a pivotal step in the country's pursuit of gender inclusion and national prosperity.

"For the first time in the history of our nation, the Namibian people have elected a woman to be the president. This milestone underscores our national efforts in gender inclusion and opens a new chapter in the noble pursuit of prosperity for our nation," the president said.

Mbumba highlighted that a leadership transition is taking place in Namibia as the country moves into 2025 with a new generation of leaders, closing the chapter of the generation that went into exile to fight for freedom.

He commended the contributions of the liberation generation, who are now making way for leaders from the 1970s and 1980s to take the helm.

"I salute that glorious generation of the 1960s that is exiting the stage and paving the way for the next generations to lead," he added.

