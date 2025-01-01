Kenya: Jamaican Star Shenseea, Ali Kiba, and the Magic of Raha Fest!

Kenya is rapidly cementing its place as a hub for entertainment festivals in East and Central Africa. Gone are the days when such events were few and far between. Today, the industry is thriving, with a steady rise in festivals that cater to diverse tastes and audiences. One of the most exciting additions to this burgeoning scene is Raha Fest.

A month ago, I bumped into someone raving about Raha Fest. While I'd heard about it before--especially during the year Davido was the headliner--I hadn't had the chance to attend (I was in Naivasha for the rally that time). Intrigued by our conversation and the eye-catching flyers, I decided this year would be different. Raha Fest, I learned, was a four-day extravaganza, and it sounded too good to miss.

The festival prides itself on being a melting pot of music, art, culinary delights, and fashion. It's where vibrant beats meet captivating visuals, exquisite flavors, and the latest trends. Whether you're a music enthusiast, art lover, foodie, or fashionista, Raha Fest promises a celebration of creativity and innovation like no other.

So, on December 31st, I made my way to Uhuru Gardens, ready to experience it all. I missed the afternoon sessions, but promised myself to get there at 8 PM. The lineup was impressive, with a mix of international and regional heavyweights. There was Lil Maina, FatherMoh, Ndovu Kuu, Joshua Baraka from the region. Then there were the stars of the nighte: Shenseea from Jamaica and Ali Kiba from Tanzania.

Having splurged on a VVIP ticket, I entered through a separate, well-organized gate. Security was tight but efficient, and the staff checked tickets with a smooth, no-hassle flow. It set the tone for what would be an impeccably organized evening.

Inside, the VVIP tent was a revelation. Thoughtfully designed, it was well-lit, with plush lounge seating scattered throughout. The staff was attentive, ensuring that food and drinks were readily available. It was a perfect space for mingling, and I found myself rubbing shoulders with a mix of celebrities and notable personalities (Amber Ray, BoneEye, Rue Brown amongst others) who had also shown up to celebrate.

The energy was electric as each and every artist delivered their signature tunes getting the crowd swaying to their soulful tunes. The mood was really electric and you could see the atmosphere was absolutely good vibes.

But with every event, there are always a few challenges. From what I gathered, there were brief moments of unruliness outside the venue, which required the security and police to step in and restore calm. This in turn, caused a few disruptions on stage by the two leading performing artists, but calm was restored and the event went on, with the rest of the performances. I'm sure the organizers took note and will address such issues moving forward and other festivals going forward, on crowd controls.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. I'll let the snapshots above do the talking--they capture the essence of a night where music, culture, and good vibes came together in perfect harmony.