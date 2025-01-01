Algeria: New Year - President Tebboune Presents Best Wishes to Algerian People

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, delivered on Tuesday evening a speech to the Algerian people on the occasion of New Year 2025:

"In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful,

Peace be upon our Prophet Mohammad (PBUH),

Dear fellow citizens,

Today, we are about to turn the page on 2024, a year marked by accomplishments made possible through the efforts of the children of this dear country which advances with sure steps toward the achievement of a promising development, thus enabling it to join the ranks of emerging countries.

In this same year, you have done me the honour by renewing your precious trust to continue working together with great optimism, based on realistic data and indicators that now characterize Algeria at the African and Arab levels.

While hailing all Algerians for their determination and high sense of patriotism in serving our economy and further propelling our development, I call for continued efforts so that 2025, God willing, will be rich in achievements and gains, thanks to the vision of a victorious Algeria and our promising potentials in various fields.

I present to all Algerian women and men, as well as to our children of the national community abroad, my best wishes for happiness and good health in this New Year, and for our dear homeland, more prosperity and progress.

I also wish security and an end to aggression for our brothers in wounded Palestine.

Happy New Year to you all,

Long live free and dignified Algeria,

Glory and eternity to our valiant martyrs,

May Allah's peace and blessings be upon you."