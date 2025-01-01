Ethiopian Red Cross Condemns 'Horrific' Attacks On Two Ambulances in Amhara and Oromia, Reports Severe Driver Injuries

The Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS) reported a "horrific" attack on two ambulances last week in the Sibu Sire district, East Wollega Zone, Oromia Region, and the Tach Armachiho district, North Gondar Zone, Amhara Region, leaving both drivers with severe injuries.

In its statement issued on 01 January, 2025, the Society reported that the ambulances were engaged in emergency operations when "unidentified forces" reportedly opened fire on them.

Mesfin Dereje, the Society's Communications Head, stated, "Both ambulance drivers suffered very severe injuries and are currently receiving hospital treatment." The vehicles involved in the attacks were also damaged.

The Society expressed deep concern over the increasing risks faced by its staff and volunteers, urging all parties to respect humanitarian principles and the international Geneva Conventions. "We call on conflicting forces to refrain from such actions and ensure the safety of humanitarian workers, vehicles, and operations," the statement added.

This is the latest in a series of incidents faced by the Society. On February 22, 2024, the Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS) reported the unlawful seizure of two of its vehicles by armed forces on February 14 while carrying out humanitarian work in Ethiopia's Amhara region.

On January 12, 2024, the Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS) strongly condemned the tragic killing of Weldu Aregawi, an ambulance driver stationed in the Central Zone of the Tigray region. Weldu lost his life in the line of duty on Wednesday night when he was shot by unknown assailants.

The Society also reported in October 2023 that its ambulance vehicle with license plate number ET05-01939, "which we use for vital humanitarian services, was tragically burned by armed forces in the Haru District of the West Wollega Zone."