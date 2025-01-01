Ethiopian Red Cross Condemns 'Horrific' Attacks On Two Ambulances in Amhara and Oromia, Reports Severe Driver Injuries

1 January 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

The Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS) reported a "horrific" attack on two ambulances last week in the Sibu Sire district, East Wollega Zone, Oromia Region, and the Tach Armachiho district, North Gondar Zone, Amhara Region, leaving both drivers with severe injuries.

In its statement issued on 01 January, 2025, the Society reported that the ambulances were engaged in emergency operations when "unidentified forces" reportedly opened fire on them.

Mesfin Dereje, the Society's Communications Head, stated, "Both ambulance drivers suffered very severe injuries and are currently receiving hospital treatment." The vehicles involved in the attacks were also damaged.

The Society expressed deep concern over the increasing risks faced by its staff and volunteers, urging all parties to respect humanitarian principles and the international Geneva Conventions. "We call on conflicting forces to refrain from such actions and ensure the safety of humanitarian workers, vehicles, and operations," the statement added.

This is the latest in a series of incidents faced by the Society. On February 22, 2024, the Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS) reported the unlawful seizure of two of its vehicles by armed forces on February 14 while carrying out humanitarian work in Ethiopia's Amhara region.

On January 12, 2024, the Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS) strongly condemned the tragic killing of Weldu Aregawi, an ambulance driver stationed in the Central Zone of the Tigray region. Weldu lost his life in the line of duty on Wednesday night when he was shot by unknown assailants.

The Society also reported in October 2023 that its ambulance vehicle with license plate number ET05-01939, "which we use for vital humanitarian services, was tragically burned by armed forces in the Haru District of the West Wollega Zone."

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.