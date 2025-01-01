Uganda: Iganga Pastors Praise Museveni for Recognising Born-Again Christians

Born-again pastors in Iganga District have applauded President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for formally recognising their faith and supporting their development initiatives.

The remarks were made during a night prayer session held to celebrate the New Year.

Led by Pastor Julius Talemwa of Bethel Healing Centre Church in Iganga, the pastors commended Museveni for his efforts in acknowledging born-again Christians as an essential part of Uganda's religious community.

"President Museveni has always supported us in church construction and empowered us in various developmental activities that have positively transformed our communities. We are truly grateful," Pastor Talemwa stated.

He encouraged fellow pastors to motivate their congregants to work hard, emphasising that combining effort and faith could lead to success beyond spiritual blessings.

Kauma Sauda Alibaawo, the Woman Member of Parliament for Iganga District, echoed similar sentiments, urging the community to remain hopeful despite challenges faced in the past year.

"Let us embrace work and lean on God for guidance as we step into 2025," Alibaawo encouraged.

The event highlighted the significant strides made in the integration of born-again Christians into Uganda's religious and development landscape, further solidifying their role in fostering spiritual and community growth.