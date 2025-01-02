Rwanda: Inside Nine Multi-Billion Greening Projects Set to Take Shape in 2025

Rwanda has committed to restoring two million hectares of degraded and deforested land by 2030, which is just five years to achieve this ambitious goal.

The country also seeks to reduce carbon emissions by 38 percent by 2030.

In 2024, several multi-billion-dollar green projects were launched as part of Rwanda's reforestation efforts aimed at restoring degraded land and reducing carbon emissions.

According to Concorde Nsengumuremyi, Director General of the Rwanda Forestry Authority, half of the jobs to be created through these forestry initiatives will be secured by women and youth.

$18 million to restore degraded forests

The Ministry of Environment, in May, 2024, launched $18 million (approximately Rwf24 billion) project to restore degraded land and forests in all districts of the Southern Province and Gakenke in Northern Province to be implemented from 2024 to 2028.

Soil erosion control will be carried out on 1,000 hectares with terraces while agro-forestry trees including fruit trees will be planted on 80,000 hectares.

Nearly 10,000 improved cook stoves will be disseminated to farmers' households to decrease pressure on trees.

The success of the project will depend on the close collaboration and partnership between the ministry of environment, Rwanda Forestry Authority, the ministry of agriculture and animal resources and districts where the project will intervene

It was financed by African Development Bank (AFDB).

$50 million project to restore Congo-Nile divide

The government, in 2024, embarked on a new initiative aimed at restoring the Congo-Nile Divide to combat deforestation and erosion while enhancing climate resilience in the Western, Northern and Southern provinces.

The Congo-Nile Divide or the Nile-Congo watershed is the continental divide that separates the drainage basins of the Congo and Nile rivers.

Scheduled to run from 2024 to 2028, the $50 million (approx. Rwf68 billion) project targets 10 districts, including Karongi, Ngororero, Nyabihu, Nyamasheke, Rubavu, Rusizi, and Rutsiro in Western Province; Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru in Southern Province; and Musanze in Northern Province.

It will cover 250,000 hectares with forest restoration, and expand agroforestry over 2,000 hectares.

The project will directly benefit approximately 1.2 million people, including 654,404 women, and is expected to create about 24,212 jobs in forest-dependent communities.

$31 million for forest management in Kaduha-Gitwe corridor

In June 2024, the governing board of the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) approved $31 million (approximately Rwf42 billion) in funding for Rwanda.

This investment aims to boost forest productivity, manage forests sustainably, restore and protect wetlands, and promote income-generating activities that support climate-resilient livelihoods.

The Kaduha-Gitwe corridor that will be covered by the project includes five sectors in Nyamagabe District (Kaduha, Kibumbwe, Mbazi, Mugano, and Musange), three sectors in Ruhango District (Bweramana, Kinihira, and Kabagari), and two sectors in Nyanza (Nyagisozi and Cyabakamyi.

Two islands to undergo forest restoration

Two Lake Kivu islands, Shyute and Kamiko that were once deforested and degraded will soon be restored with 156,000 different tree species, including native species, to help Rwanda tap into the carbon market.

Biodiversity Conservation Organization (BIOCOOR) will work with government to restore the two islands.

$3 million project to curb floods in Rusizi river, Lake Kivu basins

Flooding and landslides in the Rusizi River and Lake Kivu basins could soon be minimised under a $3 million (approximately Rwf4 billion) project launched in 2024 to strengthen resilience to climate change.

A river basin is the portion of land drained by a river and its tributaries while a lake basin is a geographic land area draining into a lake.

The project was launched as Rwanda marked World Environment Day on June 5, 2024.

The five-year project to prevent landslides and floods in the basins will be implemented by the government of Rwanda and Albertine Rift Conservation Society (ARCOS).

Karongi and Rusizi districts which will benefit from the project, have 57,187 hectares which is about 72 per cent of the total district land and 18,212 hectares or 20 per cent of the total province land respectively that are at high risk of erosion.

Both the Rusizi River and Lake Kivu that will be protected from flooding and landslides have environmental and economic importance for Rwanda and neighboring countries.

Nyungwe Agroforestry Project (NAP)

This 20-year sustainable project aims to positively impact 13,000 hectares of farmland and involve 23,000 smallholder farmers along the eastern border of Nyungwe National Park in Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru Districts.

The project will also contribute towards climate change mitigation through planting trees that store carbon. The project is also set to be registered under the Gold Standard to receive certified carbon credits for the emission reductions resulting from project activities (tree planting etc.)

$300 million land restoration initiative around Mukungwa River

A $300 million initiative to curb flooding and erosion through land restoration in the Northern and Western provinces will protect the Mukungwa River, a tributary of the Nyabarongo River.

The project designs start in 2024.

Launch of $27m five wetlands' rehabilitation

Rwanda launched the rehabilitation of five wetlands that will cost $27 million to be upgraded in Kigali.

This four-year project aims to reduce flood risks, restore biodiversity, improve water quality, enhance the urban landscape, and provide recreational opportunities.

$28 million grant for Green City Kigali Project

The Ministry of Environment announced the approval of a $28 million grant funding by the Green Climate Fund to support the Green City Kigali initiative.

The project will be implemented over the next five years, positioning Kigali as a model of sustainable, climate-resilient urban development for the region.