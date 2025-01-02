Uganda: ULs Rejects Museveni's Ban On Police Bonds, Cites Constitutional Violations

The Law Society described the move as a violation of the Constitution and a perpetuation of colonial-era repression.

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has opposed President Museveni's directive banning police bonds for individuals accused of embezzling funds from government programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga.

The ULS described the move as a violation of the Constitution and a perpetuation of colonial-era repression.

In a statement released on January 1, 2025, the ULS President ,Isaac Ssemakadde decried the directive as unconstitutional, citing Articles 23, 28(3)(a), and 99, which guarantee the right to bail, presumption of innocence, and separation of powers.

"This move contravenes the Constitution and is a stark reminder of the colonial legacy of repression and mass incarceration that continues to plague our nation," said Ssemakadde.

He emphasised their commitment to addressing police misconduct and prosecutorial overreach through the Human Rights (Enforcement) Act.

Ssemakadde urged the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to ensure thorough investigations before arrests and to pursue fair, efficient, and just prosecution of corruption cases.

"No person should be arbitrarily deprived of their liberty due to bureaucratic incompetence and overreach," he said.

The society called for an end to what it termed the "police-to-prison pipeline," which it argued disproportionately targets the poor, civil society activists, and political opposition members.

President Museveni, during a December 31 address at his Rwakitura home, announced the ban on police bonds, justifying the move as a measure to curb petty crimes like livestock and coffee theft.

"I have raised the issue of bails with Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo, and I have banned the issue of police bonds," Museveni stated.

He warned that police officers who issue bonds for suspects when cases are ready for trial would face consequences.

Museveni also suggested reactivating Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel to combat crime, particularly in rural areas, and urged authorities to engage idle youths in productive work.

"If the concerned authorities do not act, I will involve the UPDF to empower farmers and wealth creators to guard their property," he warned.

Under Ugandan law, police bonds are free, and suspects must be released or charged in court within 48 hours. Legal experts argue that the president's directive undermines these provisions, potentially leading to arbitrary detentions and human rights violations.

The ULS statement further criticized the president for labeling individuals accused of misusing government funds as "village thieves," calling for respect for due process and presumption of innocence.

The ULS called on stakeholders to prioritize human rights and justice in Uganda's legal framework.

"Let us build a justice system that truly serves the people in this New Law Year. We owe it to ourselves, our children, and future generations," the statement read.

As debate over the directive continues, the legal fraternity and civil society organizations are urging a return to constitutional principles to ensure justice and equality in Uganda's legal system.