Uganda: Legal Experts Question Legality of Museveni's Police Bond Ban

In his New Year's Eve address at his Rwakitura home, President Museveni declared a ban on police bonds, citing the need for stricter measures against petty crimes, including livestock and coffee theft in rural areas.

President Museveni's New Year's Eve directive banning police bonds has sparked intense debate among legal experts and political leaders, who argue it undermines constitutional principles and threatens the rule of law.

"I have raised the issue of bails with Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo, and I have banned the issue of police bonds," Museveni stated, stressing accountability for officers issuing bonds to suspects in cases ready for trial.

He warned that failure to curb rural crime could lead to the reactivation of Local Defence Units (LDUs).

"The handling of village thieves legally but firmly is good for the villages and also for the thieves themselves," he said.

Criticism of Constitutional Violation

Opposition leaders and legal experts swiftly criticised the directive, asserting that it violates Uganda's Constitution.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago accused Museveni of dismantling legal safeguards to consolidate power.

"By proclamation, Museveni has overthrown the constitutional order that guarantees the right to bail, while his son vows to crush all critics of the family rule. This signals aggravated repression in what is poised to be a volatile election year," Lukwago said.

George Musisi, a lawyer with the National Unity Platform (NUP), described the ban as illegal and unconstitutional.

"Police bond is created by law. The Constitution is clear that no authority other than Parliament has the power to make or repeal laws. The president cannot unilaterally amend an Act of Parliament; this would be a decree," Musisi argued.

Ugandan law mandates that police bonds are free, and suspects must either be charged in court or released on bond within 48 hours of arrest.

Critics warn that banning bonds could lead to increased unlawful detentions and human rights abuses.

Political Implications

The directive comes as Uganda approaches a contentious 2026 election season, with opposition figures interpreting it as an effort to suppress dissent and tighten control over political opponents.

Museveni defended the ban as necessary for protecting rural livelihoods and deterring crime. He also called for proactive measures to engage idle youth in productive activities, warning that inaction could result in military intervention.

"If the concerned authorities do not act, I will involve the UPDF to empower farmers and wealth creators to guard their property by activating LDUs. It will not be good for those thieves," he said.

Legal experts and political observers are closely monitoring the directive's impact on Uganda's constitutional order and its implications for the upcoming elections.

As the debate intensifies, concerns about the erosion of civil liberties and the potential for heightened political repression loom large over the nation.