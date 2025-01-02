Rwanda: CAF Fines Benin $30,000 for Misconduct in Rwanda Defeat

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has imposed a fine of $30,000 on the Beninese national team for showcasing misconduct during their 2-1 defeat to Amavubi on October 15, 2024 at Amahoro Stadium in an AFCON 2025 qualifier.

The Beninese technical bench and players attacked the centre referee Rakotojaona Andofetra after the game, a development that was captured in the match commissioner's report as well as the referee's report.

On December 30, 2024, CAF issued an official statement from its disciplinary committee, imposing a fine on the Benin national team.

"The CAF Disciplinary Board charged the Beninese Football Federation for its non-collaboration with the Disciplinary Board, in violation of article 45 of the CAF Disciplinary Code during their Total Energies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Qualifiers fixture against Rwanda," CAF's statement read.

Benin and Rwanda finished the qualification campaign with 8 points but the West Africans got the ticket to the AFCON 2025 in Morocco on a superior goal difference.