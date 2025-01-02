Tunisia: Mena Region Most Affected By Soil Salinity - FAO

1 January 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, Jan. 1 — Soil salinity poses a major challenge to agricultural productivity and environmental sustainability, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa region, including Tunisia, said the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in its report on the global status of salt-affected soils. The total area of salt-affected land in the region is 2,303,461 km2.

According to the report, which is the first major assessment of the organisation of salt-affected soils since 1950, the Middle East and North Africa region "experiences a complex interaction of environmental factors that contribute to soil salinity".

It cites high evaporation rates, limited rainfall, inappropriate irrigation practices and inadequate skills in the use of brackish, treated and tap water.

The report states that globally "almost 1.4 billion hectares of land (just over 10 per cent of the world's total land area) are already affected by salinity, and a further billion hectares of land are also threatened by the climate crisis and human mismanagement."

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.