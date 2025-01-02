Former opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Fadzai Mahere has taken to X to caution exiled ex-Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo against giving political advice as he is not just making comical noise but also failing to come back home.

Mahere's backlash follows attempts by Moyo to chastise opposition figure Nelson Chamisa for having supporters, who believe the colonial era was way better than both President Emmerson Mnangagwa's 'new dispensation' and his predecessor Robert Mugabe's regime.

Moyo, who up until being snubbed by Mahere and colleagues then in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), had been all cosy with the opposition officials, seemed to blast Chamisa for remaining mum as his supporters questioned the true independence of Zimbabwe while comparing how they were living and being treated to former Prime Minister Ian Smith's colonial era.

"No political dividend will come out of it for you. None, whatsoever!" read part of Moyo's statement that was widely believed to have been targeting Chamisa.

The issue was hot topic on social media over the festive season as Zimbabweans focused on the harsh economic climate the country finds itself in.

"If you are that 'exiled' political leader trying to bark instructions from a hole and tell people how they can attain power when you cannot even attain entry into the republic, no political dividend will come out of this for you. Never," said Mahere in response.

"All you are is comical noise trying to attribute views of ordinary citizens to someone who is not responsible for them, who is minding their business and enjoying their holiday.

"If you think you can pull the strings here and make real political actors your puppets, forget it!"

Chamisa took time to share images of himself on holiday at his rural Gutu home.

Moyo is believed to be in Kenya, having fled Mnangagwa's 2017 coup after attempts on his life were made by soldiers looking for him at his Harare home.

According to a short 'narration' of events soon after he resurfaced alive, Moyo was assisted to flee by former first lady Grace Mugabe as Mnangagwa, his deputy Constantino Chiwenga and the army's Valerio Sibanda all bayed for his blood and that of his G40 faction members.