Zimbabwe: Ecobank's U.S.$4 Million Heist Money Was Never Found in Chitungwiza- - ZRP

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has dismissed viral social media reports suggesting the discovery of a portion of the US$4 million stolen in a Bulawayo bank robbery.

This comes after viral audios that are circulating on the social media pointing out that in Chitungwiza, Seke, Unit F there were people who discovered large sums of money in a room that they also suspect to be part of the US$4 million seized during an Ecobank robbery in Bulawayo.

There have not been any arrests since the money heist.

In a statement, the ZRP Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the public should refrain from spreading misinformation on social media platforms, as evidenced by the recent events in the Chitungwiza drama.

"The ZRP dismisses viral social media posts on alleged discovery of part of US$4 million Bulawayo bank robbery heist at a certain house in Unit F, Seke, Chitungwiza.

"The allegations are false and should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.

"The ZRP warns the public, especially criminal elements against abuse of social media platforms to engage in criminal activities as revealed by this incident," said Nyathi

Following the spread of the misleading posts, police noted that the incident was sparked by locals, who forcibly entered the home of a local businessman while he was away and stole US$13,500.

"Police have established that after the viral social media post, the public forced entry into the local businessman's house, damaged property and some took away US$13 500. The businessman runs a hardware in Harare Central Business District and was away at the time of the incident.

"The public did not find part of the US$4 million heist as alleged on the social media platforms.

"The public is urged to be cautious and avoid being reactionary to false social media messages," said Nyathi.

ZRP is conducting investigations into the US$13,500 that was stolen.