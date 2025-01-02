Zimbabwe: Clergyman Paul Mwazha Enters 2025 Aged 106 and Still Counting Leaving Passion Java Exposed Amid False Death Prophesy

2 January 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Controversial self-styled prophet, Passion Java's false prophecy has been exposed after prominent African Apostolic Church leader, Paul Mwazha, now aged 106, entered the New Year alive.

This followed Java's earlier false claim that Mwazha also referred to as "Mutumwa" would die before January 2025.

On November 1, 2024, Java claimed he had envisioned the departure of Mwazha, before year-end, urging churchgoers to pray for peace and unity within his congregation.

"As the year draws to a close, I saw the departure of Paul Mwazha, going to be with the Lord.

"To the church in Zimbabwe, I urge you to pray fervently for peace and unity within the walls of his congregation.

"For I have seen a vision of discord and division among the top leadership, threatening to fracture the church. Succession disputes shall arise.

"Pray for wisdom and guidance, love, forgiveness, and unity to prevail, that the church may continue to stand," said Java

However, as the year 2024 ends and 2025 commences, Mwazha remains alive though frail.

The centenarian's last public appearance was during his 106th birthday.

