Kenya: Itumbi Slams Claims of President Ruto-Kindiki Fallout As Lies

2 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, Dennis Itumbi, has dismissed rumors of a rift between President William Ruto and his deputy, Kithure Kindiki.

The speculation arose following Kindiki's absence at President Ruto's New Year's Eve address and dinner at the Kisii State Lodge on December 31, 2024, sparking widespread curiosity among Kenyans about his whereabouts.

Addressing the rumors on X, Itumbi clarified the situation, categorically stating that claims of a fallout were baseless.

Deputy President Kindiki has maintained a low profile since December 20, 2024, when he last attended a thanksgiving ceremony and opened classrooms at Arap Moi Primary School in Tana River County.

Despite staying away from public events, Kindiki shared his New Year's message with Kenyans on X, wishing them blessings and prosperity in the year ahead.

"Happy, blessed, and joyous 2025. God bless your families, and God bless Kenya," he wrote on X.

Hours later, Kindiki urged Kenyans to renew their commitment to "Project Kenya" as the country begins the year.

He emphasized the importance of collective focus, urging every citizen to work harder for a better future and a more unified nation.

"Now is the time for each citizen to freshen the resolve to work harder towards a better future and a more cohesive nation."

During President Ruto's visit to Kisii on Wednesday, where he inspected the construction of a cancer treatment center, his deputy, Kindiki, was also absent.

The absence was also observed during Ruto's attendance at the Governor's Cup 2024 tournament at the Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega.

Kindiki, who was sworn in on November 1, 2025, as Kenya's third Deputy President under the 2010 Constitution, has completed two months in office.

His predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, was ousted and has since become a vocal critic of the current administration.

 

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.