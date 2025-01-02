Kenya: Ruto, Museveni, Raila Converge for Annual Piny Luo Cultural Festival

2 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Presisdent William Ruto, Uganda's Yoweri Museveni and Azimio leader Raila Odinga have converged at the Got Ramogi shrine in Bondo for the annual Piny Luo Cultural Festival in Siaya County.

Museveni who is the chief guest was earlier received at the Kenya Uganda border in Busia by Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi.

The event will also feature a friendly match between Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia and Uganda's Kitara FC.

The event is the culmination of "Piny Luo Festival", which has been running in Migwena in Bondo.

