Uganda: UPDF Officer's Suicide Note Critical of Army's Leadership Flaws

Lt Ariho, who had served in the army since 2013, ended his life by shooting himself, leaving behind a note that highlighted serious concerns about mismanagement within the UPDF's Engineering Brigade.

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) is reeling from the suicide of Lieutenant Amon Ariho, who took his own life after addressing a heartfelt and troubling message to the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

The Defence and Military spokesperson, Brigadier-General Felix Kulayigye, confirmed the incident.

"We're investigating his allegations in the suicide note," he added.

Gen Kulayigye's deputy Col Deo Akiiki said the incident is a tragic loss to the UPDF fraternity.

"We send our deepest sympathies to Lt Ariho's family," Col Akiiki added.

In the suicide note, Ariho expressed gratitude for the CDF's leadership but pointed to systemic issues that he said contributed to his despair.

He accused Major George Ogwang, who head the engineering brigade in the central region, of creating a toxic environment through mismanagement and selfish decision-making.

"Dear CDF, I want to thank you for the good leadership and may God continue blessing you," Lt Ariho wrote. He then detailed grievances, including allegations that Maj Ogwang arbitrarily removed engineers from the central region, undermined their work, and failed to address financial mismanagement.

Ariho's letter specifically mentioned incidents in Butambala District, where Maj Ogwang allegedly dismissed engineers without collaborating with them and misrepresented their efforts.

"Maj. Ogwang found a block ready-made in Gombe worth 100 million and claimed that we're thieves because we made blocks for selling," Ariho stated.

He accused Ogwang of failing to pay inherited debts, which he said had compounded the brigade's challenges.

The officer also condemned a culture of harmful propaganda and selfish interests within the brigade, which he claimed undermined the efforts of dedicated officers.

"Harmful propaganda and selfish interests will make you hate and abandon good people and pull up wrong elements," he warned, urging the CDF to implement reforms to address these systemic issues.

In a heartbreaking plea, Lt Ariho requested the CDF to care for his family and ensure his children's well-being. He also asked that his body be returned to his home district in Rukiga for burial.