Uganda: Kasingye Warns of Corruption Risks As Police Enforce Presidential Directive On Bond

Former Chief Political Commissar at Uganda Police, Assistant Inspector General of Police Asan Kasingye,has raised concerns over the potential misuse of a presidential directive on police bond, cautioning that corrupt officers may exploit the order to criminalise civil disputes.

Kasingye expressed fears that some officers could manipulate cases involving rent, debts, loan defaults, and land disputes by falsely framing them as criminal offenses.

According to him, such officers may fabricate charges like obtaining money by false pretenses to extort money from unsuspecting victims.

"Before the 'suspect' knows what's going on, he/she is in cells and can't be given bond. Next is court and prison," Kasingye warned in a statement posted on social media.

He called on police management to ensure arresting officers thoroughly verify charges and avoid detaining innocent individuals unnecessarily.

He also urged the force to maintain high investigative standards to prevent congestion in cells.

Kasingye further pointed out inefficiencies in the Criminal Justice System (CJS), particularly in rural areas where some magistrates reportedly work part-time.

"Courts must also double their work.Some magistrates report when they so wish. In upcountry districts, some magistrates reside in other districts. They work on Tuesday and go back on Thursday," he noted.

He emphasized that the implementation of the directive must uphold the rights of citizens and adhere to the rule of law.

He also called for increased cooperation among stakeholders, including the police, judiciary, and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, to ensure swift and fair justice.

President Museveni, during a December 31 address at his Rwakitura home, announced the ban on police bonds, justifying the move as a measure to curb petty crimes like livestock and coffee theft.

"I have raised the issue of bails with Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo, and I have banned the issue of police bonds," Museveni stated. He warned that police officers who issue bonds for suspects when cases are ready for trial would face consequences.

Museveni also suggested reactivating Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel to combat crime, particularly in rural areas, and urged authorities to engage idle youths in productive work.

"If the concerned authorities do not act, I will involve the UPDF to empower farmers and wealth creators to guard their property," he warned.

Under Ugandan law, police bonds are free, and suspects must be released or charged in court within 48 hours.

Legal experts argue that the president's directive undermines these provisions, potentially leading to arbitrary detentions and human rights violations