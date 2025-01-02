Uganda: Hundreds Benefit From Reach a Hand Uganda's Free Medical Camp in Mbarara City

The medical camp provided free Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) medical services to youths.

Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU) - through its clinic in Mbarara - has provided free Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) medical services to hundreds of youths in the region as part of a festive season medical outreach.

Medical camps were set up in both urban centres and remote communities across Mbarara city offering services including HIV testing and counselling, family planning, cervical cancer screening, blood pressure testing, and the distribution of free condoms - with over 100 community members and especially youth receiving these critical services.

"We are always hustling, and it's hard to find time to go to the hospital. I appreciate RAHU for bringing these

services closer to us. Please continue caring for u," said Ronald Natukunda, one of the beneficiaries.

A peer educator speaks to a boda boda rider The initiative which was aimed at improving health awareness and increasing access to medical services in the community - was conducted in several locations across Mbarara district such as Kakoba Roundabout, Nyamityobora HC II in Kizungu, Ruti Trading Center, Ruharo Trading Center/Kiyanja, Rwampara/Nyihanga, and Katereza.

RAHU partnered with district health officers and deployed Peer Educators to move through neighbourhoods, and engage with community members to raise awareness about HIV prevention.

Annet Nassanga , the Assistant Nursing Officer at Kamunguzi Health Center II, praised the initiative that she said reduces the distance and transport costs to hospitals while alleviating congestion in health facilities.

RAHU CEO, Humphrey Nabimanya speaks during the camp The initiative culminated into the Katereza Festival which was held on December, 31, 2024 to usher in the new year and featured health education and service provision, entertainment from Allan Toniks, Ray Signature, Kachaina Comedy and others.

There was also a football match, movie screening, and a fireworks display at the stroke of midnight.

Speaking during the medical camps, RAHU CEO Humphrey Nabimanya underscored the importance of young people being empowered with factual information about their sexual and reproductive health and rights.

"At RAHU, we have a responsibility to raise awareness among y and shift their mindsets around social behavioural changes about SRHR, - this will allow them to make informed choices about their health and wellbeing while contributing to the reduction in new infections registered while playing a role in the achievement of the 90-90-90 treatment target," Nabimanya said.