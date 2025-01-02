Uganda: Bobi Wine's Criticism of Artists As 'Beggars' Fuels Public Hate, Says Eddy Kenzo

It is a very big problem the artists are facing in the industry. It was because of him (Bobi Wine) joining politics, and the government started to pay keen attention to the industry

Award-winning singer Edrisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo, has accused National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, of causing divisions and challenges in the music industry.

Kenzo claims that Bobi Wine's transition from music to politics drew intense government scrutiny to the entertainment sector, resulting in strict regulations and the banning of some artists from performing.

"It is a very big problem the artists are facing in the industry. It was because of him (Bobi Wine) joining politics, and the government started to pay keen attention to the industry," Kenzo said during an interview with the local media.

The Grammy-nominated artist also criticized Bobi Wine's public remarks labeling musicians as "beggars," saying such statements have tarnished their image and strained their credibility.

"Should a leader like him speak like that really? Does he speak to his children like that? Can you speak to someone you love like that? He is making people despise us," Kenzo lamented.

Kenzo called for unity among artists and mutual respect between the music industry and politicians.

Bobi Wine recently defended his stance during a press briefing at his home in Wakiso, accusing some artists of betraying their fans by aligning with the government for financial gain.

"I warned you that these people will make you beggars, and you will end up being despised by those who genuinely support you. They are oppressors, exploiting local Ugandans who have supported you because your songs resonate with their struggles," Kyagulanyi said.

He singled out Gen. Salim Saleh, the coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) and President Museveni's brother, accusing him of controlling the music industry without expertise.

"The man (Gen. Saleh) sits there and disrespects artists. A guy who can't even sing one musical note is now the one who controls the music industry because he is the brother of President Museveni and has money to give handouts," Kyagulanyi charged.

Kyagulanyi also criticised artists for accepting handouts rather than advocating for systemic reforms that would benefit the industry.

The debate around Gen. Saleh's involvement in the music industry reignited recently when he rejected a song by Omulangira Suuna intended to promote wealth creation initiatives during a public event in Gulu.

Kyagulanyi reiterated his commitment to fighting for artists' rights through legislative advocacy and systemic reforms.