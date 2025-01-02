Zimbabwe: Watkins Shines On Birthday

Ollie Watkins celebrated his 29th birthday with a goal and an assist but his Aston Villa side were held by Brighton in a hard-fought Premier League encounter Monday night.

The draw extended Brighton's seven-match win-less run, despite the Seagulls scoring first in the 12th minute through Simon Adingra's curling effort on the break.

Having been denied a penalty moments earlier, Villa were awarded one in the 36th minute after a four-minute video assistant referee (VAR) check.

Referee Craig Pawson was called to the pitchside monitor to confirm Brighton forward Joao Pedro had caught Morgan Rogers in the area, just after Lucas Digne had a low shot saved.

Watkins levelled as he sent keeper Bart Verbruggen the wrong way with a confident spot-kick on his return to the starting line-up. Villa completed a fine comeback two minutes into the second half when Watkins chipped a lovely ball over the top which Rogers collected and buried into the bottom corner. But they were unable to hold on to a fifth win in seven in all competitions as Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey levelled in the 81st minute with a driven finish past Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez.

The hosts stayed ninth in the table.

They are three points off fifth spot, a position which might be enough for Champions League qualification this season.

Brighton, who have won just once in 15 away games at Villa, remained in 10th place.

Watkins had a point to prove Monday night, having been dropped by manager Unai Emery in favour of Colombian forward Jhon Duran in each of Villa's last three matches. But with Duran suspended following his red card at Newcastle at the weekend, the England striker was given his first start in almost three weeks.

Villa had their first penalty appeal rejected in the 30th minute when Rogers and Jan Paul van Hecke collided in the area, but VAR backed up the referee's call to wave play on. -- BBC.