Southern Africa: SADC Calls for Immediate Peace in Mozambique

Ivan Zhakata — The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has called for calm in Mozambique, where post-election unrest has led to loss of lives and significant economic disruptions.

Tanzania President and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, urged all parties to exercise restraint and prioritise the well-being of the Mozambican people.

"We are deeply concerned by the continued loss of lives, injuries, destruction of private property, and public infrastructure," she said.

President Hassan described the ongoing unrest as a serious threat to Mozambique's stability, cross-border trade and the free movement of people.

The unrest, which erupted following the announcement of election results, has escalated since December 23 after the Constitutional Council of Election Results upheld Frelimo's crushing victory, which saw President-elect Cde Daniel Chapo winning 65,17 percent of the vote, with opposition leader Mr Venancio Mondlane, who is calling for most of the disturbances, getting 24,19 percent.

President Hassan said the regional bloc was ready to support Mozambique in resolving the crisis.

"SADC calls upon all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that escalate violence and unrest," she said.

"We reaffirm our readiness to assist, through appropriate mechanisms, in facilitating a peaceful resolution to the existing challenges.

"We appeal for an immediate cessation of all hostilities, while reiterating the importance of prioritising the well-being and livelihoods of the Mozambican people."

The violence has claimed over 60 lives so far, and throttled the economy as some businesses have closed in fear of looting and attacks against employees.

SADC Chairman, President Mnangagwa, released a statement on Christmas Day calling on all parties with an interest in the October 9, 2024 elections to respect the court ruling.

President Mnangagwa also challenged foreign powers to respect the sovereign will of Mozambicans.