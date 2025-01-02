Residents of Awash Fentale, located in the Afar region, report that more than 30 homes have collapsed as a result of frequent earthquakes in recent weeks.

Addis Abeba — Residents of Awash Fentale in the Afar region have reported that over 30 houses have collapsed due to frequent earthquakes, forcing many to flee their homes and seek refuge in neighboring areas.

An anonymous resident told Addis Standard that the recurring earthquakes in Awash Fentale and Dulecha districts have caused widespread property damage, particularly in Segento Kebele of Dulecha district, where the Kessem Sugar Factory and Kessem Dam, with a capacity of holding 500 million cubic liters, are located.

"The area most affected by the earthquakes is Segento Kebele in Dulecha district, where the damage is extensive," she stated. "The second most affected area is Awash Fentale district, where houses are collapsing day by day."

In addition to damage to residential homes, the resident revealed that several schools in the area have been severely affected. For instance, Ungaytu School, located in Sabure Kebele of Awash Fentale district, has sustained significant destruction.

"As a result, teaching and learning activities have been disrupted since yesterday," the source stated.

The resident added that similar earthquakes had occurred since late September 2024, and houses previously damaged have now completely collapsed due to the recent, more severe tremors.

Furthermore, the informant stated that the ongoing crisis has forced many people, particularly those from the Dulecha district near the Kessem Sugar Factory, to flee to nearby safer locations.

"The entire community around the sugar factory has abandoned their homes. People are fleeing with whatever belongings they can carry, heading towards Awash Seba town," the resident explained. "Those who can afford it are using vehicles, while others are escaping on foot through the wilderness. Rural communities are loading their belongings onto camels and leaving with their livestock."

The source also noted that Zone 3 of the Afar Region, which includes Awash Seba town as well as Fentale and Dulecha districts, is experiencing a major crisis due to the ongoing earthquakes.

The resident described witnessing asphalt cracking due to the tremors, with fissures expanding over time. She also reported observing water gushing out, even inside residential houses, as the situation continues to worsen.

Another resident, Usman Abdi, reported that similar earthquakes had occurred three months ago but have now recurred on a larger scale in areas such as Sabure, Bolika, Kebena, and Arbehara.

"In particular, the depth of the cracks in the asphalt between Arbehara and Bolika is extremely severe," he said.

Usman also noted that most of the population in the Dulecha district, especially members of the Arbeha-Adar community, have been fleeing to Awash Seba and Argoba.

Additionally, he raised concerns about the Kessem Dam, mentioning that rumors of its potential collapse have caused widespread alarm in the community.

"As a result, on the night of Sunday, 28 December, 2024, many people abandoned their homes and belongings to flee the area," Usman stated, emphasizing the urgent need for authorities to prioritize the situation in the affected areas.

Since late September 2024, the Awash Fentale Mountain area--an earthquake-prone zone--has experienced a series of seismic events. Initially classified as minor, the intensity of the earthquakes in the region increased in the following weeks, including a 4.9-magnitude tremor in early October. This quake was felt not only in the Awash Fentale area but also as far as the capital, causing widespread concern.

Subsequent earthquakes have continued to be recorded, with tremors reaching Addis Abeba, Afar, Dire Dawa, and surrounding areas. Although the seismic activity in the region remained relatively mild in November, it escalated again in December, culminating in a 5.0-magnitude earthquake that struck the Awash area in late December 2024. This quake, which occurred on December 29, was one of seven tremors registered on that day, signaling an active seismic period. The epicenter was located approximately 14 kilometers from Awash town.

Experts attribute these seismic events to the East African Rift System, one of the world's most geologically active features.

In a recent interview with Addis Standard, Professor Atalay Ayele, head of the Seismology and Earthquake Geotechnical Engineering Unit at Addis Ababa University, explained that Ethiopia lies atop the dynamic East African Rift System (EARS), a significant geological feature.

"This immense rift is constantly stretching and tearing apart the African continent, causing frequent seismic activity and volcanic eruptions," he stated. "As the Earth's crust fractures and pulls apart, it triggers frequent seismic events and volcanic eruptions, leaving an indelible mark on the Ethiopian landscape."

While large, destructive earthquakes are fortunately rare, smaller tremors are a regular occurrence in Ethiopia, according to Atalay.

"The most powerful earthquake ever recorded in the country had a magnitude of 6.8 in 1906, centered near the Great Rift Valley," he explained. "This event serves as a reminder of the region's seismic potential."

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), 50 earthquakes have been recorded since September 2024, with magnitudes ranging from 4.3 to 5.2. This total includes five earthquakes registered in September, which increased to eight in October. While seismic activity in November was relatively mild, with three recorded occurrences, it intensified in December, reaching 36 tremors.

In an interview with Addis Standard, a resident of Awash Seba, who requested anonymity, described the current situation as "very dire." He reported that many people from Duha kebele in Awash Fentale have abandoned their homes and belongings, making their way to Awash Seba, approximately 43 kilometers away.

"Many people are currently arriving. Those with resources have rented homes, while others are staying with relatives," the resident explained. "Most of those who fled arrived with nothing except their children and immediate family members."

Aden Bele'a, the chief administrator of Awash Fentale, told Addis Standard that the recent earthquake echoes a similar incident in late September 2024, which also caused significant damage. However, he pointed out that the current earthquake has brought new challenges to the area.

Aden confirmed that the primary school in the Sabure kebele, known as Ungayitu, has been damaged, resulting in the disruption of classes. He also reported that a mosque in the Duha kebele has suffered structural damage.

"At present, a technical team composed of experts from health, education, women and children's affairs, agriculture, and security offices is working to raise awareness and provide support to the affected community," Aden stated. "Additionally, we are collaborating with non-governmental organizations active in the region to relocate vulnerable groups to safer areas."

The chief administrator further emphasized that coordinated efforts are underway with regional and federal disaster prevention commissions to effectively address the ongoing crisis.

Commenting on the situation to the BBC, Professor Atalay Ayele, who is also the head of the Ethiopian Seismic Monitoring Network, emphasized that "there is no need for alarm."

He explained that the recent earthquakes are classified as "moderate" on the seismic scale. Atalay noted that while the impact of earthquakes largely depends on their location, the magnitude of the tremors recorded so far does not indicate severe damage.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale could cause damage if it occurs in the middle of a city," he elaborated. "However, location is a critical factor. The tremors we are currently experiencing are not considered high-magnitude events."

Regarding the possibility of future seismic activity, Atalay emphasized, "There is a chance of stronger quakes occurring, but the tremors could also subside over time. It is unlikely that the activity will cease entirely in the near future."

He further clarified that there is no expectation of widespread damage beyond 160 kilometers.

"There is no need for significant concern," Atalay reassured.